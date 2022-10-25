Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 107,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $5,336,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $3,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James N. Chapman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

ARCH opened at $136.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.00 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 52.6 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $221.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

