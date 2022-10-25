Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.86 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 415.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDR opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

