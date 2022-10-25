Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,545.84 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,605.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,473.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,503.00 to $1,708.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,825.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.