Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 767.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $159,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -117.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.40 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

