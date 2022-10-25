Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.90 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 102.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.69. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

