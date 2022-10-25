Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,025 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 35.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 43,200.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,593,000 after buying an additional 518,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,063,000 after buying an additional 443,130 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,696,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,305,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,239 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

