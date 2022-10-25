Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.99 Million Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 1,916.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,763 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 176,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 266.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 103,364 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 75,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.