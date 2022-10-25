Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $855.88 million, a P/E ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.43.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.