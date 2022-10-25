Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,520 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EXP opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

