Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,405 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $215,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $997,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 30.8% during the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFSC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

EFSC stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

