Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $62.49.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.