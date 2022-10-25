Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $6.15 Million in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $92.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.86%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.