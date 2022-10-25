Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 12,099 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $93,221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.98. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

