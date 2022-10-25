Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,370 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $910,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $58,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $910,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,379 in the last three months. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio Trading Down 2.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

APPF opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.50.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

