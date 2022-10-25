Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,074 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

In other news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

