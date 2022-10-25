Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 18,622 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 1,346.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. Stock Up 0.6 %

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of VFC opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

