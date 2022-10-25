Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 18,744 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Orange were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Orange by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

