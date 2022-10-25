Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,578 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,300,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 469,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $907.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

