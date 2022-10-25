Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 46,234 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SouthState by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,171,000 after acquiring an additional 444,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $229,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,337.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $229,398.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,337.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,279,481 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SouthState Stock Performance

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

SouthState stock opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.76. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 9.98%. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

