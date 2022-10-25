Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 7,677 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $18,214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 72.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 32.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $6,108,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEOH. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Methanex Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.