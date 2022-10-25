Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,408 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 815.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $566.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.33.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.19. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $182.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $3,621,992.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares in the company, valued at $182,884,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 81,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $3,621,992.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,112,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,884,653.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,352 shares of company stock worth $4,267,717. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

