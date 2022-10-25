Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,528 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $21,508,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.64.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.53. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $169.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.