Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 71,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.