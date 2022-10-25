Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in PNM Resources by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

