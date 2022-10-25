Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,225 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 13,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BHF. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

