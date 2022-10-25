Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 105,090 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,090 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Open Text Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.44%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

