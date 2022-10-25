Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,399 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 86,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTMD stock opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60. The company has a market cap of $332.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $133.87.

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

