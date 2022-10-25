Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,727 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,727 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 31.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 136.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 77.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.98 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

