Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,565 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,565 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 71.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $118,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ESTE opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

In other news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cypress Investments, Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $14,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

