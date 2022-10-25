Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 301,265 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 47,441 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

AAN opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $249.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.65 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

