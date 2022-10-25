Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,458 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UFPT opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.10 and a one year high of $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.57 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average of $81.94.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.