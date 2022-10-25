Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 411,539 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,539 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Primo Water by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 270,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 67,745 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Primo Water by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRMW. StockNews.com cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.74 million. Research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -311.08%.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

