Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,765 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 49.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

WASH stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

