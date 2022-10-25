Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 71,700 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,630,825.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at $51,533,229.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $43,323.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,368,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,630,825.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,193 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

