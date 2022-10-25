Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 780,292 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,456,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,883,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,966,000 after purchasing an additional 152,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.37. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

See Also

