Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,978 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,265,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,983,000 after purchasing an additional 136,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

