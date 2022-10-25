Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 92,335 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,106 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGVT opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $419.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingevity from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

