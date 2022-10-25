RVL Pharmaceuticals’ (RVLP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.30. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.53% and a negative net margin of 161.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLP. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.