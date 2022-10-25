Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 231 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.31 and its 200 day moving average is $152.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

