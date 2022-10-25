Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.