Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Susquehanna

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.43.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.