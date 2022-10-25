Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $52.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLB. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $52.51.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

