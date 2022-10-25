Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 173815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $300,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

