Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($128.57) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

EPA:SU opened at €127.60 ($130.20) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €123.08 and its 200-day moving average is €125.84. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

