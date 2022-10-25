Scotiabank Reiterates “Sector Outperform” Rating for TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Scotiabank reissued their sector outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.10.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. Research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

