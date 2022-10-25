Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.68.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,167,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $154,865,000 after purchasing an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

