Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.68.
Several brokerages have commented on STX. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.
Seagate Technology Stock Performance
STX opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $117.67.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
