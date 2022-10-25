Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Trading Down 3.4%

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 27,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 79,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.46 and a current ratio of 23.46. The company has a market cap of $43.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares during the period. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.