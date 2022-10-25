Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $70.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sensient Technologies traded as low as $63.47 and last traded at $63.47, with a volume of 1558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.94.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti raised Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 6,304,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,879 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 219,834 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 180,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after acquiring an additional 135,641 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 981.0% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116,293 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

