SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 34,942 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 235,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 130,159 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

