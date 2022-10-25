SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 744.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

